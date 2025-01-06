Share

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has said that the Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is not a human being.

The actor made this remark during an interview making rounds on social media while speaking about the singer’s personality.

Speaking on the ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ podcast with Isbae U, Zubby Michael recalled how Davido put him on a private jet for the first time in his life.

Reflecting on the incident, the actor described Davido as an angel, not a human being.

He said: “My first private jet experience is OBO. If it’s easy, run am now.

“That’s why he is OBO. Davido is an angel. He is not a human being. No matter what, he can’t stop helping people.”

