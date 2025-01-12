Davido Narrates How Timeless Producer Gifted Him $20k

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has shared a touching story about a producer and writer he worked with on his Timeless album who appreciated him with $20K.

Taking to his social media page, Davido recounted the producer’s appreciative nature, noting that the producer had recently received his publishing check, only to show up at his house to personally hand him $20,000 as a token of appreciation.

According to the singer, the producer’s thoughtful gift melted his heart, showing how grateful he was following their project together.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “A certain producer/writer I started working with from Timeless. Finally, he got his publishing check, came to my house, handed me 20 thousand dollars, and said, ‘Baba, I thank you.’

“Happy to see there are still good people in this world! Being appreciated sure feels good! Love you, brother!”

Fans and followers have since praised both Davido and the producer, with many commending the artist for his role in uplifting others and the producer for showing gratitude in such a significant way.

Share

Please follow and like us: