Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has identified Asake, Rema and Omah Lay as the male artistes he believes are best positioned to become the next “Greatest Of All Time” in Nigeria’s ever-evolving music industry.

The award-winning singer shared his thoughts during a recent appearance on Carter Efe’s Twitch livestream on Wednesday night, where he reflected on the current state of Afrobeats and the new wave of stars driving its global rise.

When asked who could take the GOAT mantle after him, Davido was clear in his assessment, pointing to the consistency, creativity and international reach of the three artistes.

According to him, Asake, Rema and Omah Lay have all delivered outstanding bodies of work while successfully pushing Nigerian music to new audiences across the world.

Davido explained that his comments were focused specifically on male performers, while stressing that female artistes are also making remarkable strides on the global stage.

He acknowledged the achievements of singers such as Tems and Ayra Starr, whom he described as trailblazers in their own right.

Speaking further, the DMW boss expressed personal admiration for the trio, noting that their growing presence outside Nigeria is particularly impressive.

He highlighted how frequently he encounters their music and influence while in the United States (US), describing their global visibility as a major milestone for Afrobeats.

He also emphasised that achieving such international success is no easy feat, praising the artistes for their dedication and the impact they continue to make beyond Africa.

The question of who deserves the GOAT title has long been a popular topic within Afrobeats circles, especially as the genre enjoys unprecedented global attention.

With new talents consistently breaking records and selling out major venues worldwide, debates around legacy and greatness are expected to intensify.

Davido’s endorsement of Asake, Rema and Omah Lay adds fresh fuel to the conversation, while underscoring the strength of the current generation and the promising future of Afrobeats on the world stage.