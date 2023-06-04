Davido: My Wife Ignored Me First Time We Met, Despite Being A Star (Video)

American-born Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke better known as Davido has revealed how he met his wife, Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi while in school.

It would be recalled that Chioma and Davido attended the same university, Babcock where the latter studied Music and the former Economics.

Speaking of the good old days, Davido revealed in an interview with a YouTuber and vlogger, Tayo Aina, Davido finally opened up on how he ‘toasted’ his wife, Chioma Rowland.

According to the DMW boss, he had wooed her in his first year at the University and she had turned him down despite his celebrity status, adding that he sent his PA to call Chioma and she declined, but they later met up in Lagos where things got heated from there.

He said: “I was in school for a year before I blew up. That was when I met my wife. I remember the day I saw her. I can never forget

I was in a Prado, And I looked behind and I saw this girl walking. Just there with her bag, it was Chioma.

I told Lat (Davido’s PA) omo I like that girl, Go and call that girl for me.

He called her but she did not answer me at the time.

Later on, she came to Lagos and we linked up. And I was like, Yeah, I got you.”

Watch the video below: