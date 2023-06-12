Davido: My Greatest Challenge As A Musician Is My Voice

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that one of his greatest challenges as a musician is struggling with his voice.

Speaking in an interview with TheNative, a popular music magazine, the 30-year-old Afrobeats star disclosed that he always loses his voice which is a struggling situation for him.

Davido’s recent revelation may not be surprising to many as a lot of social media users have complained on several occasions about Davido’s voice.

However, the DMW boss while speaking in an interview further stated that he has learnt to live with it and also managed to control it.

Speaking on his doctor’s advice, Davido said he told him to avoid any unnecessary verbal communication in order to control his lost voice.

He said, “Because my voice is already husky, when my voice goes it’s so annoying. I like to express myself and I speak a lot, so when I can’t talk, it’s annoying.

“It’s so uncomfortable when I have a show and my voice is not back, and I’m impatient so I’ll just be coughing,”.