Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has met with French President, Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris during a high-level bilateral summit involving Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, marking another moment of cultural diplomacy between Nigeria and France.

The meeting, which also included Davido’s manager, Asa Asika and nightlife entrepreneur, Cubana Chief Priest, focused on youth empowerment, creative industries, and business collaboration between the two nations.

New Telegraph reports that the discussion extended beyond music and entertainment to include business expansion opportunities.

The French leader, known for his enthusiasm for African culture and creative innovation, expressed admiration for the vibrancy of Nigeria’s entertainment and hospitality sectors.

READ ALSO:

Photos shared from the meeting captured a relaxed and cordial atmosphere, with Davido and Macron seen exchanging smiles and ideas. Davido later posted on social media, expressing his appreciation for the opportunity to share his vision for youth empowerment and cultural exchange, writing, “It was an honor meeting Emmanuel Macron and sharing our visions for a better world.”

Observers have described the meeting as another testament to the growing influence of Nigeria’s creative industry on global platforms. Beyond a celebrity encounter, it represents a deliberate effort to position culture as a tool for international engagement and economic diplomacy.

France has been strengthening cultural and economic ties with Nigeria, with Macron himself previously attending Afrobeat-themed events and encouraging French investment in African creative ventures.

The Paris visit underscores how Nigerian artists and entrepreneurs are increasingly serving as cultural ambassadors, bridging gaps between entertainment, business, and governance.

As France and Nigeria continue to explore areas of cooperation, the Davido, Macron meeting stands as a symbolic moment, highlighting the power of art, youth innovation, and entrepreneurship in shaping new forms of global partnership.