Davido Marks Mother’s Posthumous Birthday With Emotional Tribute

Award winning Nigeria singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has taken to his social media page to mark his late mother’s posthumous birthday with a touching tribute.

This is coming few days after the singer celebrated his 32nd birthday, a milestone that also celebrated Afrobeats’ global impact, with fans worldwide marking the occasion in grand style.

However, in a tweet via his verified X handle on Saturday, Davido honoured his mother’s posthumous birthday, pouring out his emotions accompanied with love-filled emojis.

He tweeted:”Happy birthday Mommy. love and miss you ❤️”.

His fans and followers have taken to his comment section to resonate with him expressing concern over his posts.

