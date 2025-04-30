New Telegraph

April 30, 2025
Davido Marks Chioma’s 30th Birthday In Grand Style

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has surprised wife, Chioma, with a lavish surprise on her 30th birthday.

With videos making it rounds on the internet, it can be seen in the video that Chioma is seated with a luxurious cake in front of her, surrounded by Davido and close associates.

In the viral video, a close associate prompts Chioma to make a birthday wish with Davido, saying ‘Deep inside your soul.’

Chioma blows out the candles to cheers, a birthday song follows, and Davido raises a toast to her.

New Telegraph reports that the couple is set to have their white wedding in August, has made headlines with their stylish and glamorous public appearances, solidifying their status as one of Nigeria’s most beloved celebrity couples.

Reactions trailing this posts;

Theresa Simeon remarked, “Chai calm down with giving her drinks na.Haba”.

Jay Wisdom asserted, “U might not understand if you have a lover who makes everything easier for you ❤️ May God bring that perfect partner down to our way”.

Tessy Oma wrote, “Truly Love is sweeter when money is involved.When money no dey love is bitter like bitterleaf Welcome to the third floor Chioma”.

Emeka inquired,“Every time thirty birthday she no day ever pass thirty?”.

Adeyinka wrote, “I wonder how the other baby mamas will be feeling Why’s it Chioma all the time”.

@vlogloaded

DAVIDO WISHES HIS WIFE, CHIOMA ADELEKE HAPPY ON HER 30TH BIRTHDAY TODAY. MORE LIFE AND BLESSINGS TO 002 ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻

♬ No Panic (30 BG) – Ftarget

