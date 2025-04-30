Davido Marks Chioma’s 30th Birthday In Grand Style

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has surprised wife, Chioma, with a lavish surprise on her 30th birthday.
In the viral video, a close associate prompts Chioma to make a birthday wish with Davido, saying ‘Deep inside your soul.’
Chioma blows out the candles to cheers, a birthday song follows, and Davido raises a toast to her.
READ ALSO:
- Davido’s ‘5ive’ Debuts In 7th Place On UK Album Chart
- Davido Speaks On Relationship With Hushpuppi.
- I’m Investing In Couple Of Films, Series — Davido
Reactions trailing this posts;
Theresa Simeon remarked, “Chai calm down with giving her drinks na.Haba”.
Jay Wisdom asserted, “U might not understand if you have a lover who makes everything easier for you ❤️ May God bring that perfect partner down to our way”.
Tessy Oma wrote, “Truly Love is sweeter when money is involved.When money no dey love is bitter like bitterleaf Welcome to the third floor Chioma”.
Emeka inquired,“Every time thirty birthday she no day ever pass thirty?”.
Adeyinka wrote, “I wonder how the other baby mamas will be feeling Why’s it Chioma all the time”.
Watch video below;
@vlogloaded
DAVIDO WISHES HIS WIFE, CHIOMA ADELEKE HAPPY ON HER 30TH BIRTHDAY TODAY. MORE LIFE AND BLESSINGS TO 002 ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻