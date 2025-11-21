Davido Marks 33rd Birthday In Atlanta, Hints At Sixth Studio Album

Nigerian-American Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday with a warm and private gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, surrounded by his closest family members and a trusted circle of friends.

The event doubled as a moment of reflection for the singer, whose career has spanned more than a decade and positioned him as one of Africa’s most influential music exports.

The birthday celebration drew several well-known members of the Adeleke family. His father, business magnate Adedeji Adeleke, was present, alongside his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Davido’s sister, Sharon, and his cousins Nike and Folashade also joined the festivities. His wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, as well as members of his longstanding 30BG team, including his manager, Asa Asika, and collaborator DJ ECool, were also in attendance.

The gathering was held in the build-up to Davido’s sold-out performance at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena, one of the key stops on his ongoing 5ive Alive world tour. The atmosphere at the celebration was light and cheerful, filled with music, playful banter, and emotional moments as friends and family toasted to his achievements and future plans.

Clips that surfaced on social media showed the music star at the centre of the celebration, sharing heartfelt words about his journey.

Davido reflected on his early beginnings in the industry, recalling how he released his first official track as a 17-year-old and how much has changed since then. Turning 33, he said, felt particularly meaningful.

According to him, the past year has been one of the most rewarding of his life — both personally and professionally. He expressed gratitude for his marriage to Chioma and for the birth of their twins, noting that these milestones had brought him immense joy and renewed purpose.

“This year has been one of my greatest,” he said during the gathering. “I started making music as a teenager, and now I’m 33 with a beautiful family. Getting married to the love of my life and welcoming our babies has made it all special.”

Beyond the celebration, Davido also delighted fans with an update on his forthcoming sixth studio album. The singer revealed that work is already underway on the project, arriving just months after he released his fifth album, 5ive, on April 18.

The news immediately sparked excitement across social media platforms, with fans eager to hear what direction his next body of work will take.

As Davido steps into another year, he appears focused on balancing his growing family life with his fast-moving global music career, a combination that, according to him, has brought more fulfilment than ever before.