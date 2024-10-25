New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
Davido Makes Surprise Entry At Lagos Fashion Week 2024

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has stormed Lagos Fashion Week 2024 with an unexpected runway appearance for the celebrated fashion house.

Davido’s embroidered a different spotlight, walking confidently down the runway in an eye-catching ensemble from Ugo Monye’s latest collection.

His presence caught many by surprise during the walk show which garnered attention to detail in his attire captivating the audience, greeting his performance with loud applause and admiration.

The unexpected collaboration underscored Davido’s creative versatility, marking a new chapter in his artistic journey.

Davido’s appearance adding star power and drawing the attention of both fans and fashion lovers also elevated Ugo Monye’s visibility in the fashion industry.

Watch the video below :

https://x.com/bidsman/status/1849695185006887068?s=46

