Davido Makes Me Feel Broke – Young Jonn

He noted that the Afrobeats superstar, Davido, is one of such persons who makes him feel, despite his current financial status, as though he is broke.

The interview asked:

“Have you ever met someone that made you feel broke?”

Young John said: “Too many times bro. Davido.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

@Biigg_S said: “Davido make Dangote and Wizkid feel broke too”

@papal_rae wrote: “Nah you dey pressure yourself”

@Omotoyobola wrote: “There are levels to this thing mehnnnn cos young Jonn feeling broke Ke”

@Papito_bg wrote: “Davido money long money na water”

Watch video below:

https://x.com/dammiedammie35/status/1939605637928829080?s=46