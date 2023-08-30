Davido Makes History As He Perform At PFA Awards

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido on Tuesday night made history as the first African artiste to perform at the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards in England.

It would be recalled that Davido also performed at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar last year.

However, this year, the 30BG singer’s performance came as an interlude before the biggest awards of the night were announced at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester.

READ ALSO:

Taking to his Twitter page, the music icon in a shared post expressed his gratitude and achievements on his historic performance on Wednesday, August 30th.

He wrote, “Thank you @PFA for the opportunity to not only attend such a prestigious event but also perform.

“Music and sports have always gone great together and we proved that again last night! Next stop Dubai @cocacolaarena.