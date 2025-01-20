Davido Loses Multimillion Naira Ring In Jamaica

Share

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Monday, said he lost his multimillion diamond ring in Jamaica.

New Telegraph reports that the jeweller, Icebycw made this disclosure on his Instagram page while sharing a chat he recently had with the singer.

In the chat, Davido revealed that he was in a boat in Jamaica when it fell into the water.

He lamented that it was his favourite ring and requested that another one be made for him.

Davido wrote; “I’m so sad. E fell into the water in a boat for Jamaica. My fav ring too. I go pay I wan do another one.”

New Telegraph recalls that Davido received the ring last year February which cost millions of naira.

