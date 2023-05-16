Davido Lists Dbanj Among Modern Days Nigerian Music Pioneers

Award-winning Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has listed out few artists that were Nigerian music industry’s legends OG’s.

Davido dropped the list while appearing on the latest episode of Bootleg Kev audiovisual podcast.

When asked about the artist that were like pioneers of modern Nigerian music, the DMW boss mentioned D’banj and few others in his list stating they were the music industry legends, otherwise known as ‘OG’s’.

He said,“Definitely D’banj. He was one of the artists I saw while growing up. D’banj, 2Face…

“So, the big 3 then were D’banj, 2Face, and there was a group of twins called P-Square.

“Those were our OGs. They were the people that made this thing possible.”