New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Davido Lists Dbanj…

Davido Lists Dbanj Among Modern Days Nigerian Music Pioneers

Award-winning Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has listed out few artists that were Nigerian music industry’s legends OG’s.

Davido dropped the list while appearing on the latest episode of Bootleg Kev audiovisual podcast.

When asked about the artist that were like pioneers of modern Nigerian music, the DMW boss mentioned D’banj and few others in his list stating they were the music industry legends, otherwise known as ‘OG’s’.

He said,“Definitely D’banj. He was one of the artists I saw while growing up. D’banj, 2Face…

“So, the big 3 then were D’banj, 2Face, and there was a group of twins called P-Square.

“Those were our OGs. They were the people that made this thing possible.”

Post Views: 27
Tags:

Read Previous

National Security And Asiwaju Getting It Right
Read Next

Kamilu Reveals Murphy Afolabi Foresee His Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023