Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has kicked off his highly anticipated “5ive Alive Tour” with a sold-out concert at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

New Telegraph reports that the concert will draw an estimated 30,000 fans to what many are already calling one of the biggest live music events of the year.

The award-winning singer and DMW boss delivered a spectacular performance that blended nostalgia, showmanship, and celebration. From classic hits like “Dami Duro” and “Aye” to his latest single “With You,” Davido commanded the stage with infectious energy.

The show’s production was a spectacle in itself, complete with pyrotechnics, laser lighting, and grand stage designs that transformed the stadium into a visual and musical wonderland.

In a symbolic gesture reflecting both his star power and the state’s hospitality, Davido received a presidential-style welcome upon arrival in Uyo.

The artist was greeted by a local brass band and dignitaries before visiting the residence of Senate President and former Akwa Ibom Governor, Godswill Akpabio, underscoring the scale and significance of the event.

Adding to the night’s intrigue, popular TikTok influencer Ivana, known for her open admiration of Wizkid, surprised many by opening the show.

Despite some initial backlash from sections of Davido’s fanbase, her performance went smoothly, showcasing the 5ive Alive Tour’s spirit of inclusion and unity within Nigeria’s often competitive Afrobeats scene.

The atmosphere inside the stadium was electric from start to finish. Fans sang along to every word, waving phone lights as Davido thanked them for their unwavering support. “Uyo, you made history tonight,” he shouted to roaring applause.

The 5ive Alive Tour is expected to continue across major African cities before heading to Europe and North America, marking another milestone in Davido’s global music journey.

With its record-breaking attendance and flawless production, the Uyo show sets a powerful tone for what promises to be an unforgettable tour.