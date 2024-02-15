Davido, Kizz Daniel To Collaborates On New Project

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has hinted fans and followers about a joint musical project with his colleague, Kizz Daniel.
The sensational singer who made this disclosure via his X page on Wednesday, February 14 said a collaborative extended play, EP, with Kizz Daniel, would be the priority after the release of his next album.
Davido wrote, “After my next album, I think a Davido x @KizzDaniel EP will be dope!”
Reposting his tweet, Kizz Daniel wrote, “Afro-Civil.”
Davido and Kizz Daniel have previously collaborated on three songs, namely ‘Woju’ remix, ‘One Ticket,’ and most recently, ‘Twe Twe’ remix.
Tags: Davido Davido latest news davido latest updates Davido News davido news updates davido recent news Kizz Daniel kizz Daniel latest music kizz daniel news updates kizz Daniel projects Music