February 15, 2024
Davido, Kizz Daniel To Collaborates On New Project

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has hinted fans and followers about a joint musical project with his colleague, Kizz Daniel.

The sensational singer who made this disclosure via his X page on Wednesday, February 14 said a collaborative extended play, EP, with Kizz Daniel, would be the priority after the release of his next album.

Davido wrote, “After my next album, I think a Davido x @KizzDaniel EP will be dope!”

Reposting his tweet, Kizz Daniel wrote, “Afro-Civil.”

Davido and Kizz Daniel have previously collaborated on three songs, namely ‘Woju’ remix, ‘One Ticket,’ and most recently, ‘Twe Twe’ remix.

