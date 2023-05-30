Davido joins Wema Bank to empower teenagers with skills

Wema Bank Plc has celebrated the 2023 Children’s Day with a remarkable initiative aimed at equipping teenagers with valuable skills in coding, data analysis, graphics design and much more.

As part of the empowerment program, the bank arranged a surprise visit from renowned Nigerian music artist, Davido, to further add excitement and inspiration to the day.

Children’s Day serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of nurturing the younger generation and providing them with opportunities to excel.

Wema Bank, which is known for its commitment to innovation and empowerment, took a proactive approach in celebrating this day by organizing a skills acquisition program. The focus on coding, data analysis, and graphics design reflects the growing importance of digital skills in today’s world.

Participants in the programme had the unique opportunity to learn and engage with industry experts, acquiring practical knowledge and developing their capabilities in coding, data analysis and graphics design.

This initiative aimed to equip teenagers with essential skills for the future, empowering them to embrace the digital age and thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The Divisional Head, People, Brand & Culture, Wema Bank, Ololade Ogungbenro, in her address to the participants said: “At Wema Bank, we believe in investing in the future of our children. Our celebration of Children’s Day with the skills acquisition program signifies our commitment to equipping teenagers with relevant digital skills. By partnering with experts and influencers like Davido, we aim to inspire and empower the younger generation, enabling them to embrace new opportunities and excel in the digital landscape.”

The arrival of Davido, Wema Bank Brand Ambassador and a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, turned up the excitement and added inspiration to the participants.