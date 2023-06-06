New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Davido Issues Stern Warning To Blogger For Spreading Fake News About Chioma

American-born Nigerian artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has recently issued a stern warning to a blogger regarding his wife, Chioma.

The Afrobeats superstar has expressed displeasure after a particular blog posted an old video of Chioma when she was pregnant with their late son, Ifeanyi.
The blog claimed Chioma is expecting another child with the singer, even though the video was an old video.
Reacting to the blogger’s claims, the superstar took to the post’s comment section, reprimanding them and demanding the immediate removal of the video.

Strictly warning the blogger, the 30-year-old singer wrote, “Old video delete n respect my wife’s privacy. Thank you.”

Following his warning, fans and followers applauded him for his great effort and commitment toward his wife and family to maintain boundaries in the face of invasive media coverage.

See post below:
