Davido: If Not Music, I Would Have Been A Stand-Up Comedian

American-born Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed that he would have been a stand-up comedian if not for his music career.

Davido made this comment during a documentary filmed by YouTuber, Tayo Aina.

Speaking on why he would have been a comedian, the “Unavailable” crooner said he is a happy person and will always want people to be happy.

According to him, he knows how it feels to be unhappy and would not even wish it on his enemies.

He said, “If I was not doing music, I would have been a stand-up comedian. I’m a funny guy.

“In school, I was the type to always make people laugh. That transcended into my entertainment, music, and being a people person.”

“I know how it feels to not feel good. That bad feeling, I wouldn’t wish it on even my enemy.”