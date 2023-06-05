New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Davido: If Not…

Davido: If Not Music, I Would Have Been A Stand-Up Comedian

Vinkmag ad

American-born Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed that he would have been a stand-up comedian if not for his music career.

Davido made this comment during a documentary filmed by YouTuber, Tayo Aina.

Speaking on why he would have been a comedian, the “Unavailable” crooner said he is a happy person and will always want people to be happy.

According to him, he knows how it feels to be unhappy and would not even wish it on his enemies.

He said, “If I was not doing music, I would have been a stand-up comedian. I’m a funny guy.

“In school, I was the type to always make people laugh. That transcended into my entertainment, music, and being a people person.”

“I know how it feels to not feel good. That bad feeling, I wouldn’t wish it on even my enemy.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Plateau Youth Condemns Killing Of 18-Year-old By Military Personnel
Read Next

Samuel Chukwueze To Leave Villarreal

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023