Davido: I Deserve To Have Won 20 Grammys

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said he deserves to have won 20 Grammys in the past years.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 66th Grammy Awards is billed to hold on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.

However, the award-winning singer is part of Afrobeats superstars that bagged nominations in some categories of the Grammys.

Davido’s album, ‘Timeless’ is nominated in the Best Global Music Album category, while ‘Feel’ and ‘Unavailable’ are nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Best African Music Performance categories, respectively.

Speaking in a recent interview with France 24, ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards, Davido said he deserves to have won 20 Grammys by now, adding that he was patient because he believed that God’s timing was the best.

He said, “Shut out to the Recording Academy. This is my first nomination ever. So it’s crazy to get three at once.

“We worked really hard on this album (‘Timeless’). I was just really patient. So, if you ask me if I deserve Grammys in the past, I already need 20 Grammys. But, like I said, God’s timing is the best. We will see what happens.”