Davido Hosts Bright Chimezie At His Lagos Residence

However, Davido kept to his promise by bringing the music star to his Lagos home.

A video that was shared online captures the moment Bright Chimezie was brought in on Davido’s flashy car.

READ ALSO:

Davido rushed to greet him and make him feel at home upon his arrival.

Reaction trailing this post;

@Greatpeter02 commented: “I so much like and respect Davido.

I love the way he hosted the legendary Bright Chimezie.”

@russell2n9t wrote: “Chaii . Excess Love n Respect to OBO. As BIIG as He is, he still personally came to welcome Sir Bright Chiemezie ..❤️

Soon The World would realize how Human n Better Davido is to Wizkid in a Few years when they clock 40+”

@Zeekellyfunds wrote: “To be fair I think davido should have visited him instead but I know it’s all love from davido pov.”

@69Defi opined: “Davido is a good guy and he knows how to play the PR game very well”

Watch video below:

https://x.com/igbohistofacts/status/1924550152489996734?s=46