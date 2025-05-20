Davido Hosts Bright Chimezie At His Lagos Residence

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has hosted the veteran musician, Bright Chimezie, at his Lagos residence, days after appreciating him for inspiring his song, ‘With You’.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido revealed that Bright Chimezie’s song, “Because of English”, had been the inspiration behind his recent song.
Davido had promised to bring him over to Lagos, where he would host the highlife legend.
However, Davido kept to his promise by bringing the music star to his Lagos home.
A video that was shared online captures the moment Bright Chimezie was brought in on Davido’s flashy car.
READ ALSO:
- Davido Breaks Down In Tears At Manager Wedding
- Davido Could Someday Become Governor Of Osun – Ben Murray-Bruce
- I Built My Music Career Without Godfather – Davido
Davido rushed to greet him and make him feel at home upon his arrival.
Reaction trailing this post;
@Greatpeter02 commented: “I so much like and respect Davido.
I love the way he hosted the legendary Bright Chimezie.”
@russell2n9t wrote: “Chaii . Excess Love n Respect to OBO. As BIIG as He is, he still personally came to welcome Sir Bright Chiemezie ..❤️
Soon The World would realize how Human n Better Davido is to Wizkid in a Few years when they clock 40+”
@Zeekellyfunds wrote: “To be fair I think davido should have visited him instead but I know it’s all love from davido pov.”
@69Defi opined: “Davido is a good guy and he knows how to play the PR game very well”
Watch video below:
https://x.com/igbohistofacts/status/1924550152489996734?s=46