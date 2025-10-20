Davido Honours Late Mother With Abia Varsity Hostel

Multi-talented Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has commissioned a female hostel at Clifford University, Abia State, named after his late mother, Dr Veronica Adeleke.

The facility, Veronica Imade Adeleke Female Hostel, was unveiled during the university’s 6th Convocation Ceremony, where Davido also delivered a commencement speech to graduating students.

Davido urged graduates to lead purposeful lives, emphasising that true greatness is not fame or wealth, but the lives one touches.

“When I looked into their faces, I saw the same fire that built me, that hunger to be seen, to make something out of nothing, to turn pain into power.

“I told them that talent might open the door, but purpose gives it meaning,” Davido said.

The hostel is a tribute to his late mother, an educationist and philanthropist who believed education and compassion could change lives.

“My mother, Dr Veronica Adeleke, was a teacher and giver who believed education and compassion could change lives. This building is a continuation of her purpose, turning love into legacy,” he wrote.

Davido was joined at the event by his friend, Cubana Chief Priest, who pledged to sponsor 50 students’ school fees.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Chimezie Omeonu, commended Davido for his contribution to education and for inspiring young Africans.