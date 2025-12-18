Morocco will set a vibrant cultural tone for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a blockbuster music concert headlined by global stars Davido and French Montana, just one day before the tournament officially begins.

New Telegraph reports that the high-profile show is scheduled for Saturday, December 20, at the OLM Souissi Fan Zone in Rabat, with performances starting from 6:00 p.m. local time.

Organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), TotalEnergies and the Kingdom of Morocco, the concert is being billed as one of the most ambitious entertainment events ever staged alongside the AFCON.

The opening-weekend spectacle forms part of a wider programme designed to transform AFCON 2025 into a celebration that extends beyond football, blending music, culture and youth expression in the build-up to the continent’s biggest sporting event.

In addition to Davido and French Montana, the line-up features a mix of African and international talent, including Moroccan pop sensation Douaa Lahyaoui, fast-rising urban act Says’z and Franco-Moroccan star Lartiste.

READ ALSO:

Organisers say the diverse roster reflects a deliberate effort to promote African unity, creativity and cultural exchange on a global stage.

Before the first whistle is blown at AFCON 2025, Morocco is keen to showcase its cultural vibrancy through a fusion of urban music, Afrobeats, pop and traditional influences.

The Rabat concert is positioned as the signature event of the opening weekend, bringing together fans from across Africa and beyond in a shared celebration ahead of the tournament.

French Montana, the Moroccan-born rapper who rose to global fame in the United States, will top the bill in what organisers have described as a symbolic return home.

Known for chart-topping projects such as Excuse My French and Jungle Rules, as well as global hits including Unforgettable, the rapper has become one of the most recognisable African-born artists on the world stage.

A regular fixture at major international award ceremonies, French Montana’s participation adds global visibility to the AFCON opening festivities and is expected to be one of the highlights of the night.

Nigerian megastar Davido will also take centre stage, reinforcing AFCON’s growing connection with contemporary African culture. Widely regarded as one of the leading figures behind the global rise of Afrobeats, Davido has enjoyed worldwide success with albums such as A Good Time, A Better Time and Timeless.

With multiple international tours, hundreds of millions of streams and major awards to his name, Davido’s appearance underscores the continental pride and global reach that Morocco aims to project as host of AFCON 2025.

Morocco’s new generation of artists will also be well represented. Douaa Lahyaoui, one of the country’s most prominent young voices, will perform as part of the opening celebration. Known for blending pop and urban sounds with Moroccan identity, she has amassed millions of online views and performed at several international events.

Says’z, an emerging name in African urban music, is expected to inject youthful energy into the fan zone with his blend of rap and contemporary pop, while Lartiste brings a cross-cultural dimension to the stage. The Franco-Moroccan artist is known for fusing genres, languages and influences, with a catalogue that has achieved gold and platinum success across multiple regions.

Organisers say the concert reflects the broader vision for AFCON 2025: a tournament that celebrates diversity, shared experiences and African excellence, both on and off the pitch, as Morocco prepares to welcome the continent for one of its most anticipated football festivals.