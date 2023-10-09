Davido Hails Rema As ‘Count Down’ Make Top 5 In America

Popular Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido hailed his junior colleague, Rema over his latest music achievement which made it to the Top 5 in the United States of America (USA).

Davido who spoke in a recent interview on UAE’s #1 Music Station The Kris Fade Show, expressed his shock at how ‘Calm Down‘ by Rema held it down on U.S. charts.

Recall that Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ and its remix featuring Selena Gomez recently achieved a new feat as the first Nigerian song to stay a year on U.S. Billboard.

Speaking on Rema’s achievement, the DMW boss, Rema’s achievements beat his imagination which shows that Afrobeat has grown globally and that he’s proud to see stars like Rema killing it across the globe.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Years ago, I never thought a Nigerian artiste would have a Top 5 record in America. Rema has had Top 5 records in America for the past eight months, non-shaken,”

Watch the video below:

Davido showers praises on Rema for the success of his song ‘Calm Down’ Shey Autopsy • #BigBrotherUK • Felix

Abuja • God of Israel • Abuja • #BBUK

pic.twitter.com/uTg8h0UJrB — 9jagistplug (@Gistloverbl0g) October 9, 2023