Davido Hails Pretoria Crowd, Calls S’Africa Second Home

Nigerian afrobeats singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has once again shown love to his South African fans, describing the country as home after an electrifying performance in Pretoria.

The ‘Ogechi’ crooner, who continues to dominate the global music scene, took to X to formally appreciate the massive turnout and energy of his fans in Pretoria.

“South Africa has always been home since the first day! Thank you for always showing love. Konke lokhu ngiwenzela nina Pretoriaaa, you did a wild one this time!” Davido wrote.

His heartfelt message has sparked excitement from fans, with many praising him for consistently acknowledging South Africa and the love he receives.

He has maintained a strong bond with the South Africans over the years, often performing to sold-out venues across the country.

His latest remarks further solidify his connection with fans who see him as a global icon who values cultural ties beyond borders.