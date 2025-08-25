Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his father, Dr Deji Adeleke, on the acquisition of his third private jet.

Sharing the picture of the newly acquired aircraft, reportedly valued at $75 million, the singer wrote a heartfelt congratulatory message to his father and family dynasty.

“Congrats, Daddy! Number 3! You dey worry! Congrats to the dynasty,” Davido wrote in his Instagram post.

This milestone comes less than a year after the Adeleke family added another private jet to their luxury fleet, which was valued at $78 million.

Davido, who recently hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in Miami that drew global attention, also offered fans a sneak peek of the stunning new jet.

Dr. Deji Adeleke, a renowned businessman, philanthropist, and one of Nigeria’s wealthiest entrepreneurs, continues to make headlines with his investments and luxurious lifestyle.