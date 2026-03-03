New Telegraph

March 3, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
Davido Goes Hiking With Chioma Amid N1bn Lawsuit

Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken social media by storm after sharing photos of himself and his wife Chioma Adeleke exploring Hawaii amid his N1 billion lawsuit.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that his babymama, Sophia Momodu’s lawyer, Egeonu Enedah, has filed a N1 billion lawsuit against Afrobeats superstar, Davido, amid an ongoing child custody battle.

Enedah, a partner at Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, issued a pre-action notice accusing Davido of harassment, threats to life, cyberbullying, and defamation.

Taking to his Instagram page after the lawsuit, David shared fun video clips and pictures as he went hiking and zip-lining with Chioma alongside other adventure lovers.

According to the notice, legal proceedings would begin if Davido failed to comply with a series of demands within 7 days.

