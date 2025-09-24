Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his wife, Chioma Adeleke, with a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The luxury SUV, which recently hit the market, is priced at over $150,000 (₦240 million) depending on specifications.

Known for its cutting-edge design and electric model options, the 2025 edition marks a major upgrade from earlier versions.

Davido, in a video posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, was seen hyping the moment as he picked up the vehicle, explaining how he traded in a previous model and added more funds to secure the latest release.

“First of all, we had to take the one I got, then obviously add more money to get the new one.”

He emphasised his motivation, declaring, “Only the best for my lady,” he said with excitement.

When he eventually presented the G-Wagon to Chioma, she was visibly excited, while Davido cheered her on, declaring, “We do 2025!”