Davido Gifts Tiktoker $5000 For Covering His Hit Song ‘With You’

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has melted hearts on Friday after gifting $5,000 to a Ghanaian TikToker who covered his hit song ‘With You’ featuring Omah Lay from his album, ‘5ive‘.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Davido’s album, ‘5ive’, was released on April 18, 2025, with 17 songs, which have gained millions of streams across streaming platforms and dominated charts.

In a now-viral video, the Ghanaian TikToker, Ananzooficial, is seen singing ‘With You’ with verbatim and enthusiasm.

Under the post’s comment section, Davido wrote, “5K US for OLS, contact @deekay-dmw”.

Meanwhile, Davido’s generosity has sparked buzz online, with widespread acclaim from fans.

Reaction trailing this post;

Christopher remarked, “He deserves it ✅.. The guy killed the song with so much vibe. Anybody wey dey vex should go to the guy’s page and watch him take dey calm body”.

Idemudia inquired, “Abeg Which app the guy for sing am make me sef go sing my own ”.

Manuel queried, “Hope his preparation and ideas meet this money and not his unprepared self. So that the money can produce more money?”.

Happiness Kech asserted, “God abeg oo make this kind luck reach me oo”.

