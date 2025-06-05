Davido Gifts Imade $8,000 Dior Bag

This follows his appearance at Imade’s birthday party, followed by their heartwarming reunion.

In a viral video, it could be seen that Davido and Imade were on a sushi date, where he gifted her a Dior bag.

In the background, his voice can be heard asking her to turn around for the camera, revealing the mouth-watering price tag.

READ ALSO:

Afterward, the duo proceeded to eat alongside close associates, engaging in lighthearted conversation as Davido urged Imade to finish the food on the table.

In the viral video, Imade is spotted counting dollars, appearing shy as Davido tells her to come see her fans.

Watch video below: