Davido Gifts Aide Range Rover For Birthday Gift

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has gifted his personal assistant and childhood friend, Lati, a brand-new Range Rover Vogue as a birthday gift.

The surprise presentation took place in Paris, France, where Davido and his crew were enjoying a getaway.

Announcing the luxurious gift in excitement, Davido took to his Instagram page to share the photo of the Range Rover Vogue with the caption, “Love you, my brother, enjoy the new keys from your boy ❤️❤️”.

This isn’t the first time Davido has shown generosity to Lati; back in 2019, Lati revealed Davido gifted him a new red Benz worth ₦70 million.

This showcase Davido’s appreciation for Lati’s loyalty and dedication.

