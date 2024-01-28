Davido Follows Lil Frosh On IG After Plea For Contract Reinstatement

Nigerian Afrobeat singer and Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) Boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has followed his former signee, Lil Frosh on Instagram following his plea for contract reinstatement.

This is coming hours after Lil Frosh took to social media to beg Davido for another chance to revive his career after being damaged for an assault case.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Davido terminated Frosh’s contract with the DMW record label in 2020 following an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend, Gift Camille.

READ ALSO:

In a new update via his social media page on Saturday, Lil Frosh told his side of the story, two years after the incident, adding that the assault which led to the termination of his contract at DMW Records was all set up, and has no involvement in it.

He further urged his former boss for reinstatement.

Following his plea for reinstatement, Davido followed him back on Instagram. A check on his profile confirmed that Davido has followed Lil Frosh on Instagram.