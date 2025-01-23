Davido Famous, Richer Than His Father – Ibrahim Chatta

Share

Popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta has claimed that Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is richer than his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

According to Chatta, Davido might be young, but he should be considered an elder due to his achievements and fame.

Speaking in a viral video on social media on Wednesday, the Yoruba actor advised some young people to respect those occupying elders’ positions and those in higher authority irrespective of their age.

He asserted that Alexander the Great died young but achieved remarkable feats that many strong and older leaders could not equal.

Chatta said: “God purposely placed certain people in some positions, but you guys are looking at their age. It’s not about the age, any younger person that possesses things that belong to elders is an elder. “Alexander The Great started ruling at age 20 and died at 33. Everything he achieved, Julius Caesar, Adolf Hitler, and others never met up with his achievements but he died very young and completed his lifetime. And you referred to him as a child? “You are only counting his age but he is an elder. Wizkid is also an elder. I was just looking at the numbers of people surrounding Davido the day I sat with him, I was just seeing how people were ready to be killed just to get to him. He is an elder. “Davido’s father is a billionaire who has been doing big things before the singer’s arrival. His father is rich but not like Davido. If his dad is passing by you might not recognise him but if Davido passes here stampede will happen.”

