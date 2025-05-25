Share

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, have been sighted together in public, years after a fallout strained their longtime friendship.

Eniola Badmus, who took to her Instagram page over the weekend, shared photos of Davido paying a courtesy visit to Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, in Abuja.

The images on her page showed Davido warmly interacting with Abbas in his office, with Eniola noting that she spent the day with them.

She captioned the post, “Earlier today with Oriade @davido .”

Also, others present during the visit were members of Davido’s inner circle, including socialite Cubana Chief Priest and talent manager Ubi Franklin.

The public appearance comes on the heels of their apparent reconciliation following a reported fallout in 2022, days after the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

However, the cause of the rift was never officially confirmed, Fans noticed that the two stopped appearing together and unfollowed each other on social media.

Their relationship ties began to surface in late 2024 when the duo reconnected and were later seen at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s birthday celebration in London.

