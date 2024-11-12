Davido, Eniola Badmus Finally Reconcile After Long Time Beef

Share

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus have finally put an end to their highly publicized feud.

The duo set aside their differences as they were seen exchanging pleasantries at Pastor Tobi Adeboyega’s birthday celebration.

Eniola Badmus shared a clip offering a glimpse from Pastor Tobi Adeboyega’s birthday bash on her Instagram page.

Davido, Nkechi Blessing, Ubi Franklin, including other prominent celebrities graced the event, but Eniola Badmus and Davido’s interaction, we’re the most talked about.

The video shows Eniola Badmus and Davido chatting amicably and shaking hands, sparking wild excitement among fans and marking the end of their public dispute.

Sharing video, Eniola badmus wrote: “A night in London with @tobiadegboyega_ happy birthday PT we luv youuuuuuuuu continue to live long in good health“.

