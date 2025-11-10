Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Sunday delivered an unforgettable night of music, emotion, and high-energy performance, packing the 25,000-capacity Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan to the brim during a stop on his 5IVE Alive Tour.

Fans began filling the arena hours before showtime, and by the time the lights dimmed, the stadium was vibrating with anticipation.

Davido opened the show with a barrage of chart-topping hits, igniting the crowd with classics like “Aye” and “Dami Duro.”

Each performance met with thunderous cheers from the thousands who had journeyed from across the region to witness his first major Ibadan concert in years.

His stage presence commanded, playful, and deeply connected, keeping energy levels soaring throughout the night.

In one of the evening’s most emotional moments, Davido paused to dedicate his song “With You” to his late son, prompting a wave of soft singing, raised phone lights, and heartfelt applause from the audience.

The tribute added a poignant layer to an otherwise explosive performance lineup, briefly shifting the tone from excitement to reflection.

The night wasn’t without its viral highlights. During a high-octane performance of “Fia,” popular online personality Trinity Guy unexpectedly made his way onto the stage, joining Davido mid-song and momentarily sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Security bouncers were forced to intervene as the excitement escalated, but Davido handled the moment with good humour, further endearing himself to fans who praised his composure and warmth.

The concert’s success marks a significant moment for the Nigerian leg of the Sive Alive World Tour, signalling both Davido’s enduring dominance in the music industry and the growing demand for large-scale live performances across major Nigerian cities.

The sold-out event also brought economic activity to Ibadan, with hotels, transport providers, and nightlife businesses experiencing a surge in patronage.

As Davido continues his world tour, the Ibadan performance stands out as a powerful reminder of his star power, his connection with supporters, and the emotional depth he brings to his craft.

For the 25,000 fans who filled Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, it was a night that blended nostalgia, celebration, and shared passion—etched permanently into memory as one of the year’s standout music events.