Davido Earns First Career Billboard Hot 100 Entry

Grammy nominated Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has earned his first career Billboard Hot 100 entry.

The 30-Year-Old, achieved the feat with his collaborative song with Chris Brown, ‘Sensational,’ which also featured another Nigerian singer, Lojay, who earned his first appearance on the chart too.

After charting on the Bubbling chart where it peaked at number one for three weeks, the song finally debuts at number 96 on this week’s Hot 100 chart.

Billboard wrote via their X handle on Monday, “@chrisbrown’s “Sensational” featuring @davido & @Lojaymusic debuts at No. 96 on this week’s #Hot100.

“It earns Davido and Lojay their first career entries on the chart,”

Davido and Lojay now joins Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, Ckay, and Fireboy DML on the list of Nigerian artists with U.S Billboard Hot 100 entries.