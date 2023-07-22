Davido Dragged Over ‘Disrespectful’ Music Video Of Signee

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has caused a buzz online for an act perceived as grave disrespect to Muslims and Islam.

The controversy started after the singer took to his verified Twitter handle to share a music video of his signee, Logos Olori, entitled “Jaye Lo”.

However, in the video, it could be seen as Logos Olori sitting on top of a building, singing while some worshippers were seen observing the sallah below.

READ ALSO:

Davido’s post, however, generated angry reactions from netizens, and also urging the music star to pull down the video and apologized unreservedly.

See more reactions gathered from netizens;

@Suphey wrote: “Dear Davido, for the benefit of the doubt, we will assume you do not know that Muslims hold the obligatory prayers sacred and it’s totally prohibited to joke or play with the prayers. Please kindly take it down and apologize to all Muslims for this grave mistake”

@waspapping_ wrote: “Davido @davido of all people should know that Muslims don’t joke around with their religion. To promote that video of his with Muslims praying is not only insensitive, it’s insulting. He should as a matter of urgency delete that video and tender an unreserved apology”

@Daniel Regha wrote: “Davido should delete that Jaye Lo video & apologize to Muslims as an act of respect; It’s common knowledge that a mosque is a sacred place, plus Muslims don’t condone any act/behavior that goes against their faith. Creativity is fine, but respect people’s religion & cultures.”

See the post below:

Dear Davido, for the benefits of doubt, we will assume you do not know that Muslims hold the obligatory prayers sacred and it’s totally prohibited to joke or play with the prayers. Please kindly take it down and apologize to all Muslims for this grave mistake https://t.co/GphtWHhaUX — Uncle K Esq (@Supheey) July 22, 2023