Davido Donates $10K To Hotel Staff To Cover Up Music Video – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that the Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido covered up the story in his music video by donating $10k to the hotel staff.

It would be recalled that in the past few days, the DMW boss has been under fire after he endorsed a music video of his signee, Logos Olori, entitled “Jaye lo”.

In the music video, it could be seen as Logos Olori sitting on top of a building, singing while some worshippers were seen observing salah below.

The singer was, however, dragged for endorsing the music video after which he reportedly gifted a sum of $10k to a hotel staff who returned $70,000 to a customer who left his money.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, “That act was planned by the PR team of Davido to make him look good in the sight of people after he was dragged online over the controversial music video he endorsed”

The investigative journalist also added that there was no money returned nor did Davido donate $10K to the hotel staff, emphasizing that it was all a charade to cover the story of the music video.



Davido

The Lies

The LCF factor

The $70K Bride price for Anita

The semi fake $10K reward#Kemitalks️ pic.twitter.com/BKTj9Bwveo — Kemi Olunloyo (@Kemiolunloyo) July 24, 2023