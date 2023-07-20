Davido Donates ₦237m To 424 Orphanage Homes In Nigeria

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido has taken to his official social media page to publicly announce his foundation, David Adeleke Foundation (DAF), which he said will be donating the sum of N237 million to 424 orphanage homes in Nigeria.

According to him, the donation would benefit 13,818 children across the country.

DAF foundation was founded in 2022 to assist the less privileged and ever since then it has been a great success in raising and distributing funds to improve the lives of many children.

The foundation is committed to uplifting and supporting vulnerable communities in Nigeria through ongoing charitable works, reaching out to compensate Nigerians for support and raised the substantial sum.

Announcing his foundation plans, Davido took to his verified Twitter handle and wrote, “I am proud to announce that my foundation, The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF), has donated the sum of N237,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million Naira) to orphanages throughout Nigeria.”

“The distribution of donation funds was led by the chair of the DAF Disbursement Committee, Mrs Titi Adebayo, with the foundation successfully distributing funds to 424 (Four Hundred and Twenty-Four) orphanages, benefiting a total of 13,818 (Thirteen Thousand, Eight Hundred, and Eighteen) children.”

“I founded the DAF in 2022 with a strong desire and passion to continually assist others and create a proper framework for ongoing charitable works to benefit the good people of Nigeria.”

“Through this foundation, we have raised millions of Naira and disbursed much-needed funds to hundreds of orphanages, significantly improving the lives of countless children.

“Seeing the impact and success of my previous donations, particularly in 2021 after my birthday, left a mark on my heart, and reading the numerous letters and messages from everyone who received this donation has reaffirmed my commitment to continually assist the less privileged in any capacity.”

“This motivated me to establish the DAF to execute our mission effectively.”

“In October 2022, the DAF began reaching out to eminent and compassionate Nigerians, seeking their support in raising funds for the less privileged across the country.”

Speaking further, he thanked those that contributed across various sectors.

He said “Thanks to the generous contributions from individuals and corporations across various sectors and regions, the DAF was able to raise the substantial donation sum of $237 million Naira.”

“I would like to personally thank all individuals and corporations that assisted in raising the donation sum. This would not have been possible without your unwavering support and kindness. May God bless each and every one of you.”

“The David Adeleke Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to uplift and support vulnerable communities across Nigeria.”

“Through initiatives like this significant donation to orphanages, the foundation continues to make a positive impact in the lives of those in need.”

