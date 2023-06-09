Davido Describes Burna Boy,Others As ‘New Cats’(Video)

Nigerian Afrobeat singer,Davido Adeleke better known as Davido speaks on how youngsters like he and Wizkid were one of the first to make it in the entertainment industry, unlike new cats like Burna Boy and others.

In a recent interview,Davido applauded the recognition and growth of Afrobeats worldwide, referring to Burna Boy, and other renowned singers as ‘new cats’.

According to the 30BG singer, he and Wizkid were one of the first successful pioneers in the entertainment industry before the birth of the ‘new cats.’

However,he spoke greatly on Asake and Mayorkun performance in his latest album, ‘Timeless‘ which has bagged a number of certifications from its millions of streams.

He said, “Everybody knows that I was one of the first, me and Wizkid to blow up. It feels good also seeing that the news cats coming up; like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Rema, Asake, and Mayorkun,”

However Davido’s remark on superstar singers referring them as ‘new cats’ has stir a lot of mixed reactions.

Here are the reactions trailing Davido for calling Burna Boy, others new cats

TheSilvapr said: “Now wey Davido don comot Burna boy from “The Big 3″, after Wizkid and Davido, who be number 3?”

effizzzyy said: “Olamide needs to be imputed into this GOAT conversations ,it’s becoming unbecoming abeg”

Irunnia_ said: “Davido is an entertainer. Things no dey boring with him. He purposely added Burna boy because he knew Burna Boy must react I am just waiting for Burna Boy to react. Everybody go collect. From Davido’s friends to his gateman even davido’s classmates in primary school go collect”

CasiusClayy said: “Burna Boy na lion sha no be just cat”

TheMahleek: “Na gorilla Davido dey call new cat??”

therealdaddymo1: “Burna Boy released Like to Party in 2012, the same year Davido came out. Kilofa disrespect”

