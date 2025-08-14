Davido Defends Ubi Franklin Amid Theft Allegations

Nigeria Afrobeat superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has thrown his full support behind his close associate and talent manager, Ubi Franklin, amid swirling accusations of luxury watch theft at the singer’s lavish white wedding in Miami over the weekend.

The controversy erupted on social media on Wednesday after a blog published a report suggesting that Franklin was involved in the alleged theft.

The post, which quickly gained traction, sparked heated discussions among fans and gossip pages across social media.

Reacting to the allegation, Franklin took to his official X account to firmly shut down the claims, describing them as “False” and “Misleading.”

READ ALSO:

Backing Ubi Franklin, Davido dismissed the allegations outright and made it clear that Franklin had nothing to prove to anyone.

“You owe nobody any explanation… fools,” the music star posted, clearly irritated by the rumour-mongers spreading the story.

Davido’s swift and blunt reaction has since become a trending topic, with fans praising him for publicly standing by his friend in the face of damaging speculation.