Davido Declares Self Afrobeat Leader

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has declared himself the global leader of the Afrobeats genre days after his colleague, Wizkid dropped the title.

In a recent interview with Nadine Graham of Billboard, the DMW boss interrupted the interviewer when he described himself as the king of Afrobeats in the US and claimed to be leading “everywhere.”

The 31-year-old singer claimed that as the global leader of Afrobeats, he wants people to look forward to “Just good music. And it’s crazy because people in jail have heard my music.”

The 30BG singer noted that he is now working on two albums, one for the African audience and the other for the American one.

Davido further disclosed that his favourite joint project is “2 AM” featuring Casanova and Tory Lanez, as the song successfully combines elements of American, Canadian, and Nigerian culture.