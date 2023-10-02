Davido Congratulates BBNaija All-Stars Winner, Ilebaye

Following the emergence of Ilebaye Odiniya as the winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars Season, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has taken to his Instagram page to express his admiration for success stories.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 22-year-old model from Kogi State emerged as the winner of the N120 million grand prize on Sunday night, October 1, surpassing five other finalists.

She secured 30.8% of the total votes, outperforming her closest rival, Mercy Eke, who received 23.48%.

However, Baye’s victory surprised many, considering that she had been evicted after just three weeks during her season, “Level Up,” in 2022. Which made the other contestants look less of her.

In celebration of the self-proclaimed “Gen Z Baddie,” Davido took to his social media platform and wrote, “Ilebaye… I love a success story!”

Ilebaye responded in the comments section, saying, “Thank you OBO.”

OBO as he is fondly called had initially supported Kiddwaya and Neo Energy as potential winners of the grand prize at the start of the show, although neither of them made it to the finals.