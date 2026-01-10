Davido Confirms Release Date Of Project With Chris Brown

Afrobeats sensation, David, in a new interview has confirmed the release date of his joint project with the award-winning singer, Chris Brown.

In a major revelation that has sparked excitement across the global music scene, Davido confirmed that his highly anticipated joint project with American R&B superstar, Chris Brown, will be released in 2026.

The announcement was made during an exclusive interview with Billboard Arabia, following Davido’s unveiling as the cover star of the magazine’s January 2026 Edition.

Speaking candidly about his upcoming plans, the award-winning artiste offered fans their first official timeline for the long rumoured collaboration.

While he stopped short of sharing the exact release date or track details, the confirmation alone was enough to set social media abuzz.

Davido and Chris Brown have built a strong music chemistry over the years, collaborating on multiple chart-topping singles that blend Afrobeats, R&B, and pop influences.

Their cross-continental partnership has been widely praised for creating some of the biggest hits in Afrobeats today, while bridging the African and American music markets, making the joint project one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The Billboard Arabia cover marks another milestone in Davido’s career, underscor- ing his continued global dominance and cultural impact.

In the interview, he reflected on artistic growth, international collaboration, and many more. Although details remain tightly under wraps, fans can now mark 2026 as the year

Davido and Chris Brown officially unite on a full scale project, promising a release that could redefine global collaborations in contemporary music.