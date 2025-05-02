Davido Confirms Joint Album, Tour With Chris Brown

Share

Afrobeats star, Davido has confirmed that he will be going on a joint tour with American R&B star Chris Brown. Davido also confirmed that he and Chris Brown intend to put out a joint EP in 2026. “We can put out two albums right now,” Davido said, confirming that he and Chris Brown have more than 20 songs together.

Davido explained that the delay in putting out the album and embarking on the joint tour was because 2025 has been a big year for Chris Brown and he wanted the Grammy winner to enjoy his moment.

The award winning artiste star shared that he will be performing on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl tour “The plan is to do a double continent tour. A tour of Africa and Europe with the joint album,” Davido shared in the interview.

Davido’s interview on The Ebro Show is a confirmation of the revelation he made during a live Twitch stream appearance with Cruel Santino, where he announced Chris Brown’s presence on his recently released fifth album ‘5ive’. Since the duo worked together on the smash hit single ‘Blow My Mind’ off Davido’s second album A Good Time,’ the duo has gone on to appear in several songs together.

Chris Brown featured Davido on ‘Lower Body’ off his album Indigo’. Davido and hitmaking producer KDDO also co-wrote the hit single ‘Under The Influence’. Davido tapped Chris Brown and Young Thug for ‘Shopping Spree’ on his third album, A Better Time’ in 2020 before featuring on Chris Brown’s ‘Nobody Has To Know’ in 2022. Davido and Lojay earned their first Billboard Hot 100 entries courtesy of their appearance on Chris Brown’s ‘Sensational’, which is one of the lead singles off his last album ‘11:11’. The song also earned Davido and Lojay a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards.

