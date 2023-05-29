Davido Conferred With Officer Of The Order Of Niger (OON)

Several prominent individuals have been bestowed with National honours by President Muhammadu Buhari in recognition for their contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria.

Among the recipients is the renowned Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, who has been conferred with an officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

In appreciation to this prestigious honour, the 30-year-old DMW boss took to his social media accounts to express his gratitude to the President Buhari led government.

President Buhari, bestowed the national honor upon the talented artist by acknowledging the significance of Davido’s impact on Nigerian music and culture.

The Order of the Niger is one of Nigeria’s highest national honours, recognising exceptional service and outstanding achievements in various fields.

