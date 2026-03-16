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March 16, 2026
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Davido Condemns Edo School Bullies

American-born Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has condemned a disturbing bullying incident on several social media platforms.

Davido’s reaction followed a viral incident that occurred at Igbinedion Secondary School in Edo State, showing two male students beating and kicking another student while a third recorded the incident.

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Following the incident, the school expelled the students involved, and the police have launched an investigation.

The student who also recorded the video has been suspended. The Edo State Police Command also condemned the act and assured that those involved would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Speaking on the development, Davido described the perpetrators as “F#cking Animals,” saying the act was “So disgusting.”

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