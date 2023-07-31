Davido, Chioma Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Boy

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma have reportedly welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The amazing news broke on the internet on Sunday, July 30 2023 by the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Taking to his verified Twitter page, Rhode-Vivour said the Nigerian singer and his wife Chioma have welcomed another baby Boy.

It would be recalled that Davido and Chioma lost their 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke last year on October 31, 2022.

Ifeanyi was said to have reportedly died after drowning in my father’s swimming pool in Banana Island, Lagos, and was underwater for an unspecified period before he was spotted.

However, the police have investigated the incident and have questioned some of the family’s staff also the Lagos State police autopsy carried out their investigation and concluded on the report that the late Ifeanyi Adeleke died by drowning.

With the news breaking out on social media and becoming viral, many took to their social media page to search about Chioma giving birth, as they were immensely pleased to hear of another Davido and Chioma baby, with Chioma topping the number one top search on Twitter.

One netizen wrote, “CONGRATS TO THEM.!” “Hope say no be lie, Make thunder no strike you ooo,” BREAKING!!! Join me Say Congratulations to Adeleke Family

as Davido and Chioma welcome

as Davido and Chioma welcome a new Bouncing Baby Boy.