Davido, Chioma Share Romantic Moments In Las Vegas

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have gotten tongues wagging on social media with their loved-up video in Las Vegas.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Chioma accompanied by Davido and the 30BG crew, including Soso Soberekon and Israel DMW, is currently enjoying a vacation in the vibrant city.

The pair also attended the 2024 World Champion game, adding a touch of excitement to their trip.

Another post showed a loved-up video of the lovebirds posed at a dining table alongside their entourage which includes Chioma’s friends. Another heartwarming video showed Davido and Chioma in a tender embrace, radiating joy and togetherness.

Davido shared a third pose flaunting his exquisite wristwatches, showcasing his signature opulent style.

Fans and followers have taken to their comment section to admire the couple’s love and unity. Many praised Davido for prioritizing his family amid his busy career.

Makkie_isa wrote: “These ones just dey enjoy. Mtchewww.”

Erawameggison said: “With a whole entourage. Have they ever travelled anywhere alone without all the hangers-on?”

Prank Hottie reacted: “They’re young and living their life.”

Mirabel Eze noted: “See sweet love.”

Danzel62 added: “Love birds. Peace of mind wan wound these 2. Love them and they mind their business.”

Jay Emprire24 said: “Singles you all should take heart. Happiness wan wound this couple, they really match abeg. Just enjoying themselves and minding their business.”

